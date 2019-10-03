NA session prorogued abruptly

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session was prorogued abruptly on Wednesday, two days before scheduled date, a move considered by the opposition parties to delay elections of deputy speaker of the House,

The seat of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly fell vacant on Wednesday after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified Qasim Suri as Member of Lower House of the Parliament in light of decision of the Election Tribunal declaring his election as null and void.

The PTI parliamentarian and ex-Speaker Fakhar Imam who was chairing the proceedings, read prorogation orders in absence of the opposition members who left the hall after one of their colleagues pointed out lack of quorum. The combined opposition once again demonstrated unity when female parliamentarians from Balochistan National Party (BNP), Dr. Shahnaz Baloch raised question of lack of quorum at the outset when the chair was yet to start executing order of the day.

On counting, the chair announced that the House was not in order followed by prorogation of the session.

As per decision taken at the Business Advisory Committee which comprises members from both sides, the session which started on Monday last, was to continue till Friday (October 4).

Later talking to newsmen outside the Parliament House, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif alleged that premature end of the session before session was meant only to benefit a single person and use tactics to delay election of the deputy speaker after de-notification of Qasim Suri as MNA.

“The House has been humiliated and indignified for the sake of a single person,” they said adding that the government was also not serious in giving importance to the Parliament.

They said that under the Rules of Procedure, the House shall elect deputy speaker to fill this office when it becomes vacant.

According to Rule 11 of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, “whenever the office of the speaker or deputy speaker becomes vacant, an election to fill that office shall be held; (a) if the Assembly is in session, as soon as possible during the session; (b) and if the Assembly is not in session, at the commencement of its next session.”