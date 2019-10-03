Cop gunned down by bike riders in Kahna

LAHORE: A constable was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle riders in Kahna Wednesday. The killed constable was identified as Sajid Naseer. He was on routine patrolling along with police squad when bike riders opened firing at him on being signalled to stop for search. As a result, the cop died on the spot, who belonged to Pattoki, Kasur. DIG Operations rushed to the crime scene and looked into the matter. He directed the police to apprehend the criminals soon. He further directed to use advance technology in tracking the culprits.