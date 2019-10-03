Pakistan, Australia to improve water sector

LAHORE: Pakistan and Australia on Wednesday agreed to extend cooperation in different fields, particularly to improve water resources management including water for hydropower and industry.

Consensus to this regard was developed in a meeting between Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Dr Geoffrey Shaw, Australian high commissioner to Pakistan. Besides, Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf and senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

Vawda said that based on similarities of water resources, livestock and agriculture between Pakistan and Australia, both the countries can learn and get benefits from experiences of each other and can make joint efforts for the improvement of these sectors, particularly water sector. He apprised the high commissioner of steps taken by the government in the field of water resources and said the PTI is committed to improving this sector.

The Australian high commissioner appreciated the steps taken by the government to improve water resources and endeavours of the government, especially the ministry of water resources. He showed interest in investment in Pakistan for the improvement of the water sector and resolve the issues related to it.

The minister thanked the high commissioner and assured his full support in this regard. Different matters pertaining to mutual cooperation to improve water resources and its related industry in Pakistan also came under discussion. It was decided that to follow a fast pace sustainable development and embark on concrete infrastructure to improve the water sector, both the countries should exchange skills and technology.