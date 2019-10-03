Landlord booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Ahmed Nagar police on Wednesday booked a landlord for torturing and shaving the head and eyebrows of a labourer at Kalaske. Complainant Mujahid in his application alleged that he was working at a shop where accused Tahir got angry with him over a minor issue and he along with his gunmen allegedly took him to a deserted house and allegedly tortured him brutally.
GUJRANWALA: Ahmed Nagar police on Wednesday booked a landlord for torturing and shaving the head and eyebrows of a labourer at Kalaske. Complainant Mujahid in his application alleged that he was working at a shop where accused Tahir got angry with him over a minor issue and he along with his gunmen allegedly took him to a deserted house and allegedly tortured him brutally.