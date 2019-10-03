Landlord booked

GUJRANWALA: Ahmed Nagar police on Wednesday booked a landlord for torturing and shaving the head and eyebrows of a labourer at Kalaske. Complainant Mujahid in his application alleged that he was working at a shop where accused Tahir got angry with him over a minor issue and he along with his gunmen allegedly took him to a deserted house and allegedly tortured him brutally.