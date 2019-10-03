PML-N team meets Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Fate of the Azadi March and sit-in against the PTI government hangs in balance as the PML-N leadership on Wednesday conveyed to JUI-F chief that the party was not prepared for any agitation during the month of October.

However, JUI-F chief said that the final decision regarding Azdai March and sit-in today (Thursday).

The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal met Maulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence here in the federal capital. “Ahsan Iqbal conveyed to the JUI-F leader that the PML-N leadership wants to postpone Azadi March and sit-in against the incumbent government till mid of November. The meeting was held just a day after a sitting between delegations of PML-N and PPP led by Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

The sources in PML-N said the call on to Maulana Fazlur Rehman by Ahsan Iqbal was meant to convey consensus reached between leaderships of two main opposition parties during their meeting on Tuesday.

The PML-N also apprised Maulana Fazlur Rehman that party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would decide whether they should participate in both AzadiMarch and sit-in or one of the events. Ahsan Iqbal also told Fazlur Rehman that the party President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would take directives from Muhammad Nawaz when he meets him in jail on Thursday.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party's leaders and workers were prepared for Azadi March and sit-in during the month of October.

Later, talking to newsmen, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition parties were holding consultation and would move forward jointly. “All the opposition parties will be united when it comes the decisive moment,” he said.

To a question, he said that politics and religion could not be separated from each other saying that an attempt was being made to malign Pakistan in the name Islam. “We talk about supremacy of the Constitution and our religion Islam is part of it,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal told newsmen that the combined opposition would succeed only when all the parties move forward jointly. “We will take direction from Nawaz Sharif and he will have the last verdict,” he said.

He alleged that party’s senior leadership had been imprisoned because the incapable Prime Minister was bent upon political victimisation.