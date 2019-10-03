Retirement age of SC judges: PTI MPs move bill seeking 3-year increase

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have moved a private members’ constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly, seeking increase of three years in the retirement age of the Supreme Court judges.

Sponsored by Syed Fakhar Iman, elected from Khanewal, and Amjad Ali Khan, elected from Mianwali, the bill said in Article 179 of the Constitution, for the expression “sixty-five” the expression “sixty-eight” shall be substituted. It was tabled along with several other bills on Tuesday. Article 179 says a judge of the Supreme Court shall hold office until he attains the age of sixty-five years, unless he sooner resigns or is removed from office in accordance with the Constitution.

The statement of objectives and reasons of the bill said that keeping in view best practices it seeks to enhance the retirement age of judges of Supreme Court from 65 to 68 years. It said in few Commonwealth jurisdictions, the retirement ages of the superior judiciary are more than Pakistan. Reportedly, Supreme Court judges of Canada and Fiji retire at 75 years, and the judges of the superior courts of Australia, Kenya, Maldives, News Zealand, South Africa, Uganda and United Kingdom retire at the age of 70 years. In the United States of America there is no retirement age for judges of the Supreme Court and they serve for life unless they opt to retire sooner.

According to the statement, it is an established fact that a judge begins to acquire more and more skill and expertise once he decides the maximum cases. The years on the bench mature a judge and retiring at the age of 65 years amounts to retiring a highly qualified person at the peak of his profession. Existing law provides for the retirement of the most experienced, productive and reliable Judges of the superior courts. The knowledge and wisdom that a judge acquires on the bench is a national resource and it would be highly beneficial to get benefit out of it as long as possible, it said.

Meanwhile, another PTI MP, elected from Karachi, Faheem Khan, has also moved a private member’s constitutional amendment bill, calling for an insertion in Article 31: The State shall also take steps to enable the Muslims for offering of “Fard” payers/Salah in public and private offices during working hours.

Its statement of objectives and reasons said after insertion of Article 2A in the Constitution, the Holy Quran and Sunnah have become the supreme law of Pakistan and the State is assured to enforce the existing laws and constitutional provisions with such adaptations as are necessary in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah. In view of Article 2A of the Constitution, every organ of the State is duty bound to act and implement the Islamic principles as enshrined in the Holy-Qur'an and Sunnah, it said.

Article 31 says steps shall be taken to enable the Muslims of Pakistan, individually and collectively, to order their lives in accordance with the fundamental principles and basic concepts of Islam and to provide facilities whereby they may be enabled to understand the meaning of life according to the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Like other amendments in the Constitution, two-third majority will be required in both the Senate and the National Assembly to pass these bills. However, a bill intended to alter the boundaries of a province has to get the support of a two-third majority from the concerned provincial assembly, The PTI has a simple majority in the National Assembly but doesn’t have it in the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition parties.

The retirement age of high court judges is 62 according to the Constitution while the district judiciary judges, including the presiding officers of special courts like the accountability court, anti-narcotics courts, banking courts, customs courts etc. superannuate at the age of 60 years.