Chinese nationals celebrate national day

MANSEHRA: Chinese nationals working on the 4,300 megawatts Dassu Hydropower Project celebrated their national independence day in Barsian area of upper Kohistan district on Wednesday.

The function, held in connection with Independence Day of the People’s Republic of China, was also attended, among others, by Assistant Commissioner of Dassu, Anwar Akbar Khan, official of Frontier Constabulary Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqrar Khan.

The general manager of the Chinese company thanked the participants and said that people of Kohistan were cooperative and hospitable.