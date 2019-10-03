close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Chinese nationals celebrate national day

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

MANSEHRA: Chinese nationals working on the 4,300 megawatts Dassu Hydropower Project celebrated their national independence day in Barsian area of upper Kohistan district on Wednesday.

The function, held in connection with Independence Day of the People’s Republic of China, was also attended, among others, by Assistant Commissioner of Dassu, Anwar Akbar Khan, official of Frontier Constabulary Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqrar Khan.

The general manager of the Chinese company thanked the participants and said that people of Kohistan were cooperative and hospitable.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar