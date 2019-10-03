Four sisters’ killing

Man, son awarded death sentence

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence on four counts to a man and his son for the brutal murder of four sisters in Peshawar about four years ago.

The ATC judge awarded death sentence four times to Fazal Qadir and his son Fazal Hussain, residents of Kachi Mohalla in Peshawar, after recording statements of witnesses and hearing arguments from both the parties.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs8,00,000 on each accused. During arguments, Public Prosecutor Raza Khan informed the court that as per the police report, the accused had shot dead four sisters over a monetary dispute in Kachi Mohalla in 2015.

He stated that Fazal Qadir and his son Fazal Hussain barged into the house of Iqbal and opened indiscriminate fire, killing Ruqayya, Rani, Farhana, Samreen and injuring Zubair, the eight-year-old son of the deceased Farhana. As per the police report, the neighbour Iqbal, a property dealer, and Fazal Qadir had developed serious differences over a property deal. He said the accused then remained absconders in the case and took refuge with one Ziauddin. Announcing the decision, the court stated that the prosecution had proved the case against the accused and thus awarded death sentence on four counts to them.The court also awarded 10-years sentence to Ziauddin for facilitating the accused and sheltering him in his house in Badaber area of the city, who was later arrested from his house.