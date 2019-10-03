close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Man shot dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

BARA: Unidentified gunmen killed a man in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, official and local sources said. The sources said one Zahid Khan was on his way home when unknown armed men opened fire on him in Akakhel area, killing him on the spot. The accused escaped after committing the crime. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar