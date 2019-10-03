Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Unidentified gunmen killed a man in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, official and local sources said. The sources said one Zahid Khan was on his way home when unknown armed men opened fire on him in Akakhel area, killing him on the spot. The accused escaped after committing the crime. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.
