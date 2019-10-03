C& W approves ‘Market Rate System’

PESHAWAR: The Communication and Works Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has approved the Market Rate System (MRS) document, 2019 with effect from first of October.

All the departments generally and the nation-building departments shall especially follow the document for preparation of PC-I and execution of works in the province by observing the following criteria.

The rates of newly-updated MRS-2019 will apply to unapproved schemes only, said an official handout.

The PC-Is/cost estimates of all new developmental unapproved schemes shall be prepared on MRS-2019.

The projects already approved by the respective competent forum shall be immediately put to tender without its revision on MRS.

The MRS would be updated on an annual basis each year.

The approval of MRS-2019 involves the efforts of Minister C & W Akbar Ayub Khan and Secretary C & W Engineer Muhammad Shahab Khattak and thus no Executive Engineer, in future, will use rates in Bill of Quantities of his own will.

A total of 1484 new item codes have been added,2734 old item codes have been updated, 79 new equipment/machinery added and new materials available in markets have been incorporated.