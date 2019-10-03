Child suffocates at barbershop

MANSEHRA: A child suffocated at a barbershop in Jagir area of Garhi Habibullah on Wednesday. Police said that M Rasheed, a barber, had fastened hair safety covering fabric around the neck of Husnain Shah, 6, during a haircut but got busy in some other work. In the meanwhile, the child attempted to remove the tightly fastened cover fabric from his neck due to suffocation but he couldn’t remove it and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Garhi Habibullah police reached the scene and started an investigation.