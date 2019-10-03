close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2019

Heroin factory unearthed in Jamrud

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police during a raid unearthed a heroin factory in Wazirdhand area of the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district and arrested two Afghan nationals, officials said on Wednesday.

The official said the police while acting over a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jamrud and unearthed a factory where heroin was being produced. The official said the police recovered around one and a half kilogram of heroin, raw material and machinery. The two Afghan nationals, Hikmatullah and Rokhan, were arrested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar