Heroin factory unearthed in Jamrud

PESHAWAR: The police during a raid unearthed a heroin factory in Wazirdhand area of the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district and arrested two Afghan nationals, officials said on Wednesday.

The official said the police while acting over a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jamrud and unearthed a factory where heroin was being produced. The official said the police recovered around one and a half kilogram of heroin, raw material and machinery. The two Afghan nationals, Hikmatullah and Rokhan, were arrested.