Two killed, 4 injured as rivals trade fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and four passers-by were wounded when two rival groups opened fire in Tehkal on Wednesday.
A police official said that one Malik Alamgir and his son Saqib died on the spot while four passers-by Amjad, Roohullah, Sultan and Salahuddin sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident. The official said that the deceased had enmity with Malik Shah Mohammad. A case was registered while raids were being conducted to arrest the rivals who had escaped along with other family members.
PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and four passers-by were wounded when two rival groups opened fire in Tehkal on Wednesday.
A police official said that one Malik Alamgir and his son Saqib died on the spot while four passers-by Amjad, Roohullah, Sultan and Salahuddin sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident. The official said that the deceased had enmity with Malik Shah Mohammad. A case was registered while raids were being conducted to arrest the rivals who had escaped along with other family members.