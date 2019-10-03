Two killed, 4 injured as rivals trade fire

PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and four passers-by were wounded when two rival groups opened fire in Tehkal on Wednesday.

A police official said that one Malik Alamgir and his son Saqib died on the spot while four passers-by Amjad, Roohullah, Sultan and Salahuddin sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident. The official said that the deceased had enmity with Malik Shah Mohammad. A case was registered while raids were being conducted to arrest the rivals who had escaped along with other family members.