close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2019

Two killed, 4 injured as rivals trade fire

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and four passers-by were wounded when two rival groups opened fire in Tehkal on Wednesday.

A police official said that one Malik Alamgir and his son Saqib died on the spot while four passers-by Amjad, Roohullah, Sultan and Salahuddin sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident. The official said that the deceased had enmity with Malik Shah Mohammad. A case was registered while raids were being conducted to arrest the rivals who had escaped along with other family members.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar