Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Chunian case accused remanded in police custody

Top Story

October 3, 2019

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over the alleged rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian to the police on 15-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad, was produced amid strict security. The court ordered removing a cover from the face of the accused and inquired about his identity.

The accused stated that he was Sohail Shahzad and requested that he should not be tortured. A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused was involved in the rape and murder of four children and he was arrested after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a child, Faizan. He pleaded with the court for handing over the accused on physical remand for further investigations.

