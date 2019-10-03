close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Pakistan clinch ODI series against Sri Lanka

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

KARACHI: Enabled by fifties from openers Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali and Haris Sohail, Pakistan romped to a five-wicket win in the third and last One-day International against Sri Lanka here at the National Stadium to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

But contrary to predictions, it wasn’t really a walk in the park for Pakistan. Sri Lanka, effectively the country’s second string team in the absence of 10 frontline players, made sure that Pakistan would once again work hard for the win.

While on Monday night, it was the little-known duo of Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka who gave Pakistan some anxious moments with a record-breaking sixth-wicket stand of 177.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story