Pakistan clinch ODI series against Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Enabled by fifties from openers Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali and Haris Sohail, Pakistan romped to a five-wicket win in the third and last One-day International against Sri Lanka here at the National Stadium to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

But contrary to predictions, it wasn’t really a walk in the park for Pakistan. Sri Lanka, effectively the country’s second string team in the absence of 10 frontline players, made sure that Pakistan would once again work hard for the win.

While on Monday night, it was the little-known duo of Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka who gave Pakistan some anxious moments with a record-breaking sixth-wicket stand of 177.