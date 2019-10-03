NAB arrests two revenue officials

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday arrested a sub-registrar and a clerk of the Revenue Department, Rohri, in connection with the probe against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah.

The NAB took sub-registrar Syed Faiq Ali Shah and clerk Abdul Karim into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and his family. According to sources, the two officials were arrested following disclosures of Haibat Khan Mahar, an alleged front man of Syed Owias Shah and Syed Khursheed Shah. During the raid, NAB also impounded land records.