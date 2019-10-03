close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

NAB arrests two revenue officials

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday arrested a sub-registrar and a clerk of the Revenue Department, Rohri, in connection with the probe against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah.

The NAB took sub-registrar Syed Faiq Ali Shah and clerk Abdul Karim into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and his family. According to sources, the two officials were arrested following disclosures of Haibat Khan Mahar, an alleged front man of Syed Owias Shah and Syed Khursheed Shah. During the raid, NAB also impounded land records.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan