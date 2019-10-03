New industrial clusters, special economic zones in Punjab on the cards

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Trade & Industry Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at PBIT Office on Wednesday in which different matters, including setting up of new industrial clusters, special economic zones and establishment of necessary infrastructure in industrial zones came under discussion.

The meeting decided to set up a coordination committee along with the federal government to deal with the provision of electricity and gas in industrial estates and the matters pertaining to federal government. Approval has also been given to provide funds for the construction of link road of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park.

Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab was an attractive destination for investment and this is the reason that more than one billion dollars had been invested in the province. More investment will also be made in future, he added. He said that world-class infrastructure was being provided in industrial zones and a number of foreign companies had invested in Faisalabad industrial estate. He said that provision of necessary facilities were being ensured on priority basis in industrial estates and meeting would also be held in the next few days with the federal government departments concerned to proceed further in this regard.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park would speedily be completed near motorway in Sheikhupura to strengthen the textile sector. He said that the country’s largest industrial estate was being established in Muzaffargarh and Layyah over an area of 20,000-acre.