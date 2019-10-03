NAB committed to eliminating corruption: chairman

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said NAB was committed to eradicating corruption for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Addressing a ceremony organised by King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here, the NAB chairman said corruption was the root cause of all evils as it hindered development of the country.

The chairman said that the NAB had directly or indirectly recovered looted money of Rs 71 billion and deposited it to national exchequer during the last 22 months, adding that NAB was mandated to probe the accused about looted state money and the NAB would continue to perform its responsibilities.

Javed Iqbal said NAB believed in rule of law as it had no affiliation with any group or individual. The NAB had filed 1,230 references pertaining to about Rs 900 billion in accountability courts, he said and added that it was also decided to submit applications in accountability courts for early hearing of filed references.

Dispelling the impression that the bureau was hindering national development, the NAB chairman said that NAB’'s doors were open for all including business community and bureaucracy. "We do not believe in victimisation", he added.

Javed Iqbal said that national and international organisations had lauded the performance of NAB to eliminate corruption, adding as per Gallup survey, 59 per cent people have complete trust on the NAB.

The chairman also appreciated the performance of KEMU and said KEMU had great reputation not only in Pakistan but also across the world for providing healthcare professional high quality knowledge, exceptional skill sets and empathy.

Later, KEMU Vice Chancellor Khalid Masood presented a book and a shield to the NAB Chairman. NAB DG Lahore Shehzad Saleem also spoke on the occasion.