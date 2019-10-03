Student killed as boulder hits school in Upper Dir

DIR: One student was killed and four others injured in Maina Doog Darra area of Upper Dir district when a boulder hit school building during blasting here on Wednesday. Locals said the incident happened as a result of blasting during construction work on a road.

They said the person concerned working on the site fled the place after the incident. Sources said the school staff had warned the contractor not to carry out blasting during the school timing but to no avail.

Police officials said five students were injured and one of them succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital in Sheringal. The deceased was identified as Hazrat Bilal, 8, of Maina Doog.