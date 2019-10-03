‘Punjab Rescue 1122 provided care to 158,156 victims in Sept’

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has said the department provided timely emergency care to 158,156 victims across Punjab while responding to 99,858 emergencies in September.

He said 264 people died in emergencies in Sept, adding the increasing number of road crashes had become a leading cause of deaths, serious injuries and disabilities. He added that around 50 per cent road accidents could be prevented by adopting some basic safety measures which included using rear view mirrors, wearing safety helmet while riding a motorbike and using extreme left lane with maximum speed limit of 50km per hour in the urban areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a monthly performance review meeting of all districts emergency operations of the province at Rescue Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig, on Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed that Rescue 1122 responded to 27,763 road accidents, 55,529 medical emergencies, 906 fire incidents, 2,873 crime incidents, 144 drowning incidents, 52 building collapses, 21 explosions and 12,570 miscellaneous operations.