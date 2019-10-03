PMA announces protest against harassment of SMC doctors

MULTAN: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Wednesday announced a protest on Thursday (today) against Sahiwal Medical College administration.

According to a PMA spokesperson, the PMA has demanded immediate suspension of SMC principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tariq over manhandling and harassing of doctors and paramedical staff.

In an urgent meeting, chaired by Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj, it was decided that a protest would be launched against the victimisation of the SMC doctors. The spokesperson said the situation at SMC became critical when Sahiwal police nominated a pediatric physician in an FIR and held him responsible for missing of a baby.

The spokesperson said the SMC principal also harassed doctors. PMA president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj condemned the manhandling of doctors at the SMC and urged the government to take notice of the situation. He said the PMA would protest the incident. Reportedly, the protest was announced when the whole teaching faculty of the SMC resigned.