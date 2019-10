Dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the day time. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Balochistan (Kech, Awaran, Lesbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Quetta, Kohlo, Loralai, Barakhan districts), Sindh (Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazeerabad, Nowshero Feroz, Dadu, Karachi Districts), KP (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Parachinar, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, D.I. Khan, South Punjab (Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar) etc.