‘Glorious journey of China’ opens in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) opened here on Wednesday.

The exhibition titled ‘Glorious journey of China’ was formally inaugurated by the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani who spoke high of the growing Sino-Pak deep-rooted cooperative friendship that stood test of the time, meeting the common aspirations of their people.

Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on the occasion recalled the support, Pakistan had been extending over the period in the rise of China and enabling it to achieve a most prestigious position of the comity of nations.

He pointed that it was Pakistan that supported China to become the member of the UN Security Council and to carry forward its policy of Opening up.

While expressing China's unswerving backing to Pakistan safeguarding its integrity and sovereignty, Yao Jing said "We fully stand by Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir, and will keep advocating for the rights of Kashmiri people at all regional and international forums.

The photos displayed at the exhibition presented true story of Chinese people jointly working hard, the glorious achievements of China's development, and also how China continuously get involved into the world, and make great contributions to the world.

The photos help to understand the story of China transforming from an impoverished country, far behind the rest of the world, into a prosperous country with its door open to the world. It was also reflective of China’s leading role at the international level for peace and development and its decades' old friendship with Pakistan.

The chairman senate congratulated the Chinese government and people on making such impressive achievements in the past 70 years. He expects China's continuous commitment and contribution to build a better world for everyone.

He said China’s socio-economic rise over the period was highly inspiring and impressive for the world community. The chairman noted that China has been extending support to Pakistan during the last 70 years as an iron brother and developed close partnership with Pakistan for its socio-economic development, now mainly under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Ambassador Yao Jing in his speech further said Pakistan’s friendship is most precious for his country, and they are willing to work more closely for their common development. They, he added have shared destiny and they will march forward together for ensuring a better future.

About Kashmir, he further said that China will never accept injustices being done against the Kashmiri people in the Indian-held territory. We will continue to speak for their just rights at every platform, he assured.

He thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their continuing support to China on issues of Hong Kong and Taiwan and Xinjiang.

Yao Jing also mentioned the solid support being extended by the members of the Parliament and the people at large for cementing the two-countries’ historical relationship, making it every-green.

Earlier, chairman Pakistan Institute Strategic Studies Khalid Masood introduced various features of the exhibition that was arranged at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary services.