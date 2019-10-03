Pemsel new EPL chief executive

LONDON: The English Premier League has appointed David Pemsel as its new chief executive, announcing on Wednesday that he would take up the role “no later than April 2020”.

Last November, the league selected Susanna Dinnage for the post but, after accepting, she changed her mind and decided she no longer wanted the job.

The league said Pemsel’s appointment had been approved unanimously at a special league shareholders’ meeting.