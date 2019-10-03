close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Oman hold Development squad to a 4-4 draw

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Rashad Sal­eem Fazari scored four minutes into the final hooter to give visiting Oman team a well-deserved 4-4 draw in the second match of the four-match series against Pakistan Development squad at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore Wednesday.

Following the one-sided 7-0 win against Oman in the first game, Development side found going tough in the second match. Rashad scored three goals in all for Oman with fourth netted by Aliyas Sulaiman. It was Oman who broke the ice in the 12th minute through Rashad.

Development squad scored a brace through Amjad Ali while Rana Waheed and Hammad Anjumn netting one goal each.

Pakistan were leading 3-2 going into the final quarter where Oman struck twice while a goal was netted by Development squad. Pakistan Development squad is leading the series 1-0.

