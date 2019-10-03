Djokovic beats Soeda

TOKYO: Novak Djokovic stepped up a gear at the Japan Open on Wednesday, fending off a tough challenge from Japanese wild card Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The world number one said he had no problems with the injured shoulder which forced him out of the US Open as he looked to face French fifth-seed Lucas Pouille at the Ariake Colosseum, a venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Djokovic was cruising to a victory until late in the second set when the 35-year-old Japanese player put up a tenacious fight as the Serb began missing many of his first serves, reducing his 5-3 lead to 5-5.