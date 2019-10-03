Healy hits record 148

SYDNEY: Alyssa Healy scored an unbeaten 148 — the highest individual score in women’s Twenty20 International cricket — to help Australia register a massive 132-run win in the third and final T20I in Sydney on Wednesday.

Healy completed her century off just 46 balls, the second-fastest ton in women’s T20Is after West Indies batter Deandra Dottin’s 38-ball hundred against South Africa in the 2010 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The wicket-keeper batter smashed 19 hits to the fence and seven over it during her entertaining 61-ball stay at the crease.

Australia scored 55 off the last three overs, including 28 off the 19th, to race to 226-2, their joint-highest total in T20Is.

Rachael Haynes was the other notable contributor, anchoring the innings with a 37-ball 41 as Healy took the attack to the opposition. The duo put on 109 runs from 66 balls, before Haynes’ innings was cut short by skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who was by far the best bowler for the visitors, with returns of 2-27 from her four-over spell.

Sri Lanka operated with six other bowlers, but all were at the receiving end of Healy’s stroke-play, none as much as medium-pacer Ama Kanchana, who went for 47 in her two overs.

With an asking rate of 11.35 at the start of the innings, the visitors never really got going — their scoring rate never went beyond run-a-ball at any point in the chase.