QAT Grade-II: KP punish Central Punjab bowlers

LAHORE: Mehran Ibrahim and Khushdil Shah scored centuries, while Muhammad Ali took a five-wicket haul on the first day of the fourth round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Wednesday, says a PCB press release.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Central Punjab, they scored 400-7 in 83 overs, courtesy Mehran Ibrahim’s 131 runs and Khushdil Shah’s 127 runs. The duo contributed 251 runs for the fourth-wicket. Aitizaz Habib also chipped in with a quick-fire 30-ball 43, with three fours and a six, and remained not out.

For Central Punjab, Muhammad Ali took five wickets for 87 runs.

Scores in brief: At Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtun­khwa 400-7, 83 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 131, Khushdil Shah 127, Aitizaz Habib 43 not out; Muhammad Ali 5-87) v Central Punjab.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Balochistan 191 all out, 71.1 overs (Jalat Khan 60, Ibtisam Shaikh 31; Razaul Hassan 3-56, Raza Hasan 3-68) v Northern 73-1, 20 overs (Naveed Malik 56 not out). At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: No play due to rain.