Aamir shines for Central Punjab U19s

LAHORE: The bowlers had a good show on day two of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament on Wednesday as Aamir Ali of Central Punjab took six-fer, while Haris Javed took five wickets for Southern Punjab.

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Central Punjab were dismissed for 152 in 63.4 overs after resuming their innings on 18 for one. Mohammad Huraira top-scored with 56 off 133 balls, hitting nine fours. For Sindh, Aamir Ali outshined the other bowlers with six for 66, while Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Makki grabbed two wickets apiece.

In return, Sindh had scored 128 runs for the loss of three wickets in 41 overs when stumps were drawn. Jahanzaib Sultan was unbeaten at 59 off 123 balls with eight fours and a six, while Mohammad Usman contributed a 55-ball 38 laced with six fours and a six.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Stadium: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 286 all out in 73.5 overs (Saqib Jamil 80, Salman Khan Jr 61, Mohammad Amir 53; Mohammad 3-41, Jahangir Khan 3-58, Tariq Jamil 2-54). Balochistan 129 all out in 33.5 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangulzai 32; Mohammad Wasim Jr 4-21, Mohammad Ali 3-23) and after follow-on 31-1 in 13 overs (Ali Ahmed 14 not out).

At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Sindh 204 all out in 77.5 overs (Shaharyar Rizvi 40, Taha Mahmood 39; Farrurk Waqas 4-64, Qasim Akram 3-36) and 128-3 in 41 overs (Jahanzaib Sultan 59 not out, Mohammad Usman 38). Central Punjab 152 all out in 63.4 overs (Mohammad Huraira 56; Aamir Ali 6-66, Mohammad Usman 2-6, Mohammad Makki 2-21).

At Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad: Northern 255-8 in 79.3 overs (Abdul Fasih 76, Hassan Abid Kiyani 45; Haris Javed 5-59, Mohammad Adeel 2-55).