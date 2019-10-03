Babar needs to focus on Test cricket

Is it not too early to talk and even think of elevating Babar Azam as captain of future national cricket team(s)? In contemporary cricket, he probably is Pakistan’s best batsman with a less consistent and less impressive lot around him.

To say that he is single-handedly looking after Pakistan’s batting in limited-overs format would be no exaggeration. Babar’s contributions in the World Cup and in all limited-overs cricket in recent times are no secret. The right-hander, however, does not express himself in a big way in Test cricket. Just one hundred in 21 Tests with a less than impressive average of over 35 shows he has been struggling in the longest format.

The real class lies in performance in Test cricket. As the name suggests, it is the ultimate test of a player’s quality and potential. A batsman cannot become genuine class till he scores consistently and bears the brunt of responsibility on the bigger stage. In T20 and one-day cricket one often finds batting-friendly tracks and scoring runs on most occasions is not that difficult. However, the real stage of exhibiting your class is when you start scoring fluently and consistently in Test cricket.

To be frank, his record in Test cricket does not support Babar as a settled batsman. He needs to improve and that too drastically to stake a claim for future captaincy. He should be allowed to learn more on how to settle into the team’s linchpin role in Test cricket. Babar has to groom himself as a Test cricketer on the same lines as Australia’s Steve Smith and India’s Virat Kohli. Smith was not even a proper batsman to start with. Over the years he has become an asset to his country.

A premature approach by the player himself or even by the Pakistan Cricket Board officials will not help Babar gain maturity in Test cricket. The PCB high-ups including Chairman Ehsan Mani should refrain from even talking about Babar as being the future captain at this stage. Such an approach will not help him work harder on his technique.

Former England Test captain Nasir Hussain was right in saying that Babar’s success in limited-overs cricket would never make him a great player unless he starts performing in Test cricket. He said the Pakistan batsman has to improve when it comes to handling the ball outside the off stump at early stage of his innings. The learning process never ends and for so talented a batsman there is a dire need to realise that he needs to work on his flaws to become a reliable Test batsman. There will be no better opportunity for the middle-order batsman to enhance his credential as a solid Test batsman than to perform on the forthcoming tour of Australia. A real test of subcontinent players is to perform Down Under. A couple of hundreds or even a hundred and a couple of fifties in the two-match series in Australia would go a long way in proving his mettle.

Those trying to project him as a future captain are serving no good to him. Let him become a real genius of Test cricket first. We want Babar to show the same consistency in Tests as he does in limited-overs cricket.

He has the ability to do that. All he needs is a stable and focused mind, and hopefully the PCB officials will allow him to evolve into a top player in all forms of cricket.