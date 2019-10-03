Ahmed, Umar back in T20 squad

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have been called up to Pakistan squad for the three-match T20 series against visiting Sri Lankan team starting at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 5.

The two flamboyant figures of Pakistan cricket started their career on a high but are remembered more due to their off the field activities rather than any real achievements on the field.

Ahmed last played for Pakistan in a T20 on June 13, 2018 against Scotland while it has almost been three years now since Umar was seen playing for Pakistan in T20 matches. He recently (Mar 31, 2019 in Abu Dhabi) represented Pakistan in a One-Dayer against Australia when almost seven of the national players were rested ahead of the series in England.

Faheem Ashraf also makes his return to the team after missing the World Cup and a place on the Central Contract list. Following a promising start to his career, Faheem has been struggling to make a real impact on international stage. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.

Pakistan national team’s head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq has named a 16-member squad for the series.

From the ODI side presently in Karachi, there are three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imamul Haq.

Imam has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury in his left-hand, which he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday. He is also unavailable for the selection for the third ODI on Wednesday.

T20I squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

T20I series schedule: October 5: 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

October 7: 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

October 9: 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.