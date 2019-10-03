70 years on, China-Russia ties poised to grow

MOSCOW: For Galina Kulikova, an 84-year-old Russian sinologist, this October takes on a specialsignificance. On Sunday, she received the Friendship Medal, China’s highest state honor, in Beijing from Chinese President Xi Jinping. In an interview with Xinhua a few days earlier, Kulikova said she would return to Moscow shortly after the award ceremony to witness yet another historic moment in China-Russia relations — the 70th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties.

On October 2, 1949, one day after the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the then Soviet Union recognized the PRC and formally established diplomatic ties with the country, becoming the first country to do so.

On Wednesday, Xi exchanged congratulations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 70th anniversary of bilateral ties, in which Xi said that the China-Russia relationship has achieved the highest level among major-country relations in terms of mutual trust, coordination and strategic value, and has made important contributions to maintaining world peace, stability and development.

Putin, while praising bilateral ties, said that the Russia-China relationship has successfully stood the test Since taking office in 2013, Xi has visited Russia eight times and met with Putin more than 30 times on bilateral and multilateral occasions, demonstrating strong friendship and political trust between the two heads of state against the background of a turbulent world.

In July 2017 in the Kremlin, Putin awarded Xi the highest honor of Russia, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called. In June 2018 at the Great Hall of the People, Xi awarded Putin the first-ever Friendship Medal of the PRC.

“Our heads of state show an example of trust. They met numerous times, discussed various issues and called each other good friends,” said Kulikova, who has been working in the Russia (Soviet)-China Friendship Association for 62 years and now is the first deputy chairperson.

Under the strategic leadership of the two presidents, China-Russia relations have reached the highest level in history and bilateral cooperation is booming in various spheres and at different levels.