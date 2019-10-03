10 killed in Afghan attacks

JALALABAD: At least ten people including 5 Daesh militants have been killed in two different strikes.

“The coalition pilotless planes fired missiles on two militants’ compounds in Wazir Tangai locality of Khogyani district on Tuesday, killing five daesh militants,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some weapons and ammunition belonging to militants were also destroyed, according to the statement. The IS militant group has not made a comment on the report yet.

Meanwhile, five people including a security personnel and four Taliban militant have been killed as clash erupted in Pashtunkot district of Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province on Wednesday, said a statement of provincial police.

According to the statement, a group of Taliban militants stormed a police checkpoint in Khawaja Musa area of the restive Pashtunkot district in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police retaliated, forcing militants to flee after hours of fighting, leaving four bodies behind.

One police personnel has also been killed, the statement added.Five more militants and one police personnel sustained injuries in the firefight which lasted about six hours, the statement said.

The security forces would continue to chase the militants in Pashtunkot district and its vicinity to ensure peace in the area, it said.Taliban militants, who are in control of parts of Faryab province with Maimana as its capital 425 km northwest of Kabul, have not commented on the report yet.