Dengue surveillance teams doubled

Islamabad: Teams have been doubled to increase active surveillance of Dengue spread. An emergency cell has been established in rural Islamabad at Union Council Tarlai to expedite monitoring. Private hospitals are also being brought under the ambit of surveillance.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza shared these bits of information at the daily Dengue Fever review meeting held here Wednesday, with Secretary and Director General Health, as well as officials from the hospitals and administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in attendance.

Dr. Zafar re-emphasized the need to compile details of all Dengue victims to ensure compulsory spray in the vicinity of affected areas. “Immediate measures are being taken to control Dengue in light of the PM’s directives and free medication is being provided to all patients,” he stated while urging hospitals to ensure availability of all resources to control the menace.

The meeting was informed that 90% of the patients do not require hospitalisation and that effective consultation and guidance with proper care can improve a patient’s condition at home.

The public was requested to provide the correct addresses of patients brought to health facilities so that teams can be sent to the area for necessary measures to protect others residing in the community.