Malaysian deputy speaker calls on Alvi

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi said that India’s illegal and unilateral alteration of the disputed status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and its demographic structure contravenes numerous UNSC resolutions, international law and India’s own prior commitments, says a press release.

“Jammu and Kashmir was not an internal matter of India, rather it was a longstanding internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council,” the President said this while talking to a delegation of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia, led by the Speaker, Sri Dato’ Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Wednesday. Speaker, National Assembly, Asad Qaiser was also present on the occasion.

The President informed the delegation that India had deployed 900,000 troops in IHK and there had been a clampdown in the occupied territory, with continued curfew, communications blockade and a severe shortage of food and medicines since 05th August 2019. This serious human rights and humanitarian situation was accompanied by grave risks to peace and security, he added.

The President also appreciated the leadership of Turkey, Malaysia, and Pakistan for establishing an English news channel to effectively highlight the message of Islam and combat Islamophobia. He also appreciated Malaysia for its support to Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA, on FATF and ASEAN.