Thu Oct 03, 2019
AFP
October 3, 2019

Peru VP resigns, calls for elections to break deadlock over corruption

World

AFP
October 3, 2019

LIMA: Peru's vice president (VP) resigned and called for elections Tuesday, hours after parliament appointed her to lead the fight against the president's dissolution of the body amid a bitter deadlock over corruption and appointments to the Supreme Court. "I have decided to resign irrevocably from the position of Second Constitutional Vice President of the Republic," Mercedes Araoz wrote on Twitter alongside a resignation letter, adding she hoped for "general elections in the shortest term. Lawmakers had accused President Martin Vizcarra of a "coup d'etat" after he dissolved the opposition-dominated Congress and called for fresh elections Monday, voting to suspend him temporarily from the presidency and appointing Araoz as leader.

