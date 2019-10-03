Twitter outages from Japan to US

SAN FRANCISCO: Several features on Twitter were down Wednesday, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages. “We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck,” the social media giant said in a statement, without giving a reason for the disruption. “You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs.