Thu Oct 03, 2019
October 3, 2019

Five dead as protests multiply in Iraq

World

BAGHDAD: Popular protests multiplied across Iraq on Wednesday as demonstrators braved live fire and tear gas from security forces in rallies that have left five dead in the past 24 hours. The demonstrations are the first major challenge to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who formed his government a year ago this month and who controversially blamed the violence on “aggressors” among the protesters.

