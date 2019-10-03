US successfully tests ICBM

LOS ANGELES: The US military said Wednesday it had tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with reentry vehicle from a base in California across the Pacific Ocean. Launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:13 am local time (0813 GMT) the reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,750km) across the Pacific Ocean to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, the Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement.