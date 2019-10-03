close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 3, 2019

Americans fret over socialmedia control of news: survey

World

AFP
October 3, 2019

WASHINGTON: A majority of Americans believe social media platforms have too much control over news they see and many express concern that they get a less favorable “mix” of information as a result, a survey showed Wednesday. The Pew Research Center poll found 62 percent of respondents say social media companies have excessive control over news. This results in a less favorable mix of news, 55 percent of respondents told the researchers. Republicans tended to be more negative than Democrats about social media, with three-fourths of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying social media companies have too much control of news compared with 53 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World