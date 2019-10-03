Americans fret over socialmedia control of news: survey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A majority of Americans believe social media platforms have too much control over news they see and many express concern that they get a less favorable “mix” of information as a result, a survey showed Wednesday. The Pew Research Center poll found 62 percent of respondents say social media companies have excessive control over news. This results in a less favorable mix of news, 55 percent of respondents told the researchers. Republicans tended to be more negative than Democrats about social media, with three-fourths of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying social media companies have too much control of news compared with 53 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners.