Pompeo confirms he was in on Trump call to Ukraine leader

ROME: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that he listened in on the phone call that is at the heart of the impeachment probe against Trump. “I was on the call,” Pompeo told a news conference in Rome. It was Pompeo’s first public comment on whether he had heard Trump ask the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter in the July 25 call. Pompeo did not say what was discussed in Trump’s half-hour conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky.