Thu Oct 03, 2019
Punjab Gymnastic trials today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

LAHORE: Open trials for the selection of Punjab Gymnastics team will be held on October 3 at 2 pm at PSB- Coaching Centre Ferozepur Lahore. The selection committee, headed by Syed Manzoor Jafary with M Farooq and Khalid Mahmood as members, will pick the gymnasts. All interested gymnastics have been asked to report to the committee at the given date and time.

