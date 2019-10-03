Punjab Gymnastic trials today

LAHORE: Open trials for the selection of Punjab Gymnastics team will be held on October 3 at 2 pm at PSB- Coaching Centre Ferozepur Lahore. The selection committee, headed by Syed Manzoor Jafary with M Farooq and Khalid Mahmood as members, will pick the gymnasts. All interested gymnastics have been asked to report to the committee at the given date and time.