Punjab Gymnastic trials today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Open trials for the selection of Punjab Gymnastics team will be held on October 3 at 2 pm at PSB- Coaching Centre Ferozepur Lahore. The selection committee, headed by Syed Manzoor Jafary with M Farooq and Khalid Mahmood as members, will pick the gymnasts. All interested gymnastics have been asked to report to the committee at the given date and time.
LAHORE: Open trials for the selection of Punjab Gymnastics team will be held on October 3 at 2 pm at PSB- Coaching Centre Ferozepur Lahore. The selection committee, headed by Syed Manzoor Jafary with M Farooq and Khalid Mahmood as members, will pick the gymnasts. All interested gymnastics have been asked to report to the committee at the given date and time.