Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews
AFP
October 3, 2019

France survive scare to beat USA 33-9

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2019

FUKUOKA, Japan: France ran in three late tries against the United States Wednesday to earn a vital bonus point in the Rugby World Cup ‘group of death’ with an erratic 33-9 win.

Les Bleus were just 12-9 ahead with 13 minutes to go before Gael Fickou, Baptiste Serin and Jefferson Poirot dotted down to secure victory against the underdogs.

It was the type of inconsistent performance followers of French rugby have seen all too frequently — breathtaking flair let down by a raft of handling errors.But the bonus point keeps the pressure up on old enemy England, who play Argentina on Saturday in another Pool C clash of the heavyweights.

France looked sharp at the outset, an incisive break by Lopez slicing open the United States midfield after just two minutes.And Les Bleus were on the scoreboard four minutes later, a counter-attacking move ending in a sublime Lopez chip for winger Yoann Huget to dot down for a scintillating try.

