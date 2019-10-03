close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
AFP
October 3, 2019

Club Brugge stun Madrid with 2-2 draw

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2019

MADRID: Real Madrid’s late rally against Club Brugge might save them from an embarrassing group-stage exit in the Champions League but the fear factor at the Santiago Bernabeu has been lost and will take longer to recover.

Brugge exploded out of the blocks on Tuesday night with two goals in the first 39 minutes and when the nerves fluttered in the second half, they came from defending their lead rather than any sense of inferiority.

The 2-2 draw, salvaged after two headers from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro, leaves Madrid without a victory from their opening two group games for the first time ever and needing to win away at Galatasaray later this month, a fixture awkwardly timed four days before the Clasico at Camp Nou.

