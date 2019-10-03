close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
AFP
October 3, 2019

Urawa down Guangzhou 2-0 in AFC semis

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2019

SAITAMA, Japan: A screaming first-half strike from Fabricio and a near-carbon copy rocket from Takahino Sekine 15 minutes from time gave Urawa Red Diamonds a deserved 2-0 win over Guangzhou Evergrande in their AFC Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

The battle of the Asian giants was sparked into life by the 19th-minute, 30-yard right-foot thunderbolt unleashed by Brazilian midfielder Fabricio that flew past Zeng Cheng into the top-right corner. And it was wrapped up by Sekine’s low-drilled bullet — this time to the bottom-left corner through a crowd of players from another unerring 30-yard shot — to the delight of the home fans in the 30,068 crowd at Saitama Stadium.

The pair of East Asian heavyweights have won three of the last six AFC Champions League titles. China’s Guangzhou lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2015, and Japan’s Urawa added the 2017 title to their 2007 triumph. Before kick-off, Fabio Cannavaro had urged his stuttering Guangzhou side to break out of an alarming recent slump and recapture the goalscoring form that had taken them to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

