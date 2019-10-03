River Plate draw first blood against Boca

BUENOS AIRES: Goals from Rafael Borre and Ignacio Fernandez drew first blood for reigning champions River Plate as they beat bitter Argentine rivals Boca Juniors 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Borre opened the scoring on seven minutes from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Emmanuel Mas, while Fernandez tapped home a cross from Matias Suarez 20 minutes from time in Buenos Aires.It was a repeat of last year’s final, the second leg of which was played 10,000 kilometers away in Madrid — and two weeks behind schedule — after the original match was twice postponed. It was a predictably frenetic start to a match that stirs such white hot passions in Argentine football.

River launched the first attack of note with Boca desperately scrambling the ball away as it pinged around the away box with players throwing themselves at it. Play continued for about 90 seconds before referee Raphael Claus halted proceedings to consult VAR, where he spotted a clear foul by Mas on Borre.

Brazilian Claus was surrounded by the blue and yellow jerseys of Boca’s incensed players and it was another couple of minutes before Borre could bury the spot-kick straight down middle of Esteban Andrada’s goal.