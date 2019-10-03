Healy stars in SL clean sweep

SYDNEY: Alyssa Healy went berserk and took on a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack in the final T20I in Sydney to register the highest score by a woman cricketer in the format as Australia completed a whitewash on Wednesday (October 2).

Healy smashed 148 off just 61 deliveries and remained unbeaten to go past the previous record of 133 set by teammate and skipper Meg Lanning earlier this year.

Healy was on the attack right from the word go even though Beth Mooney struggled to get going at the other end. Mooney departed for a 16-ball 14 in the final over of the powerplay but Healy forged a century stand for the second wicket alongside Rachael Haynes to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay. The wicketkeeper-batter, who smashed seven sixes in her innings, brought up her century off just 46 balls.

Lanning was at the other end when Healy smashed a six to go past the skipper’s world record. Eventually, Australia finished with 226 on their board, equalling their highest team total in the format. Sri Lanka, who had already lost the series, made a stuttering start as opener Anushka Sanjeewani fell for an 8-ball 5.

Brief scores: Australia Women 226/2 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 148*, Rachael Haynes 41; Chamari Athapaththu 2-27) beat Sri Lanka Women 94/7 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 31; Nicola Carey 3-15) by 132 runs.