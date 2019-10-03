Crowd turnout not encouraging in final ODI

KARACHI: The turn-out of the crowd during the third and final one-day international of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was not encouraging here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

In the first half the crowd’s turn-out was extremely low. However it built up in the second session but still most of the stands were empty.Karachi was hosting an international one-day series after a decade and it was expected that the NSK would be jam-packed. But it all went out to be a near-frustrating show. In the second one-day the crowd was a bit encouraging as fans utilised the tickets which they had purchased for witnessing the first outing which was washed out due to rain with not a single ball being bowled on September 27. Ask former Test pacer Jalaluddin and he will tell you about the reasons behind low turn-out of crowd. “The crowd did not come as was expected,” Jalal told ‘The News’ here at the National Stadium. “Some of the Sri Lankan key players did not come which affected the turn-out. Due to rain when the second game was rescheduled as the PCB took that from Sunday to Monday and that was also a factor. The marketing and publicity was also seen quite low,” 60-year old Jalal pointed out.

“Hype could not be created as till late Sri Lanka was also not confirming the things. All these factors together created a complex situation which affected the crowd turn-out,” said Jalal, who played six Tests and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan from 1982 to 1985.

“In Karachi crowd turn-out always remains good and in the day-night international matches stadium always remains full. Water-tight security arrangements also affected crowd turn-out. The people don’t get a sort of comfort in such situation which is necessary for enjoying a game,” he said. However he was quick to add that as the process just started and was painful little bit but still I see that crowd is not that bad as 50 percent stadium seems full of people.

“If good marketing is managed, top players come, then definitely crowd will come to see live action,” he said. “As compared to Dubai crowd is better here. There too at the week-end crowd comes. I hope thick crowd will be seen during the T20s in Lahore as things have been established. The disadvantage which cricket faced here in terms of viewership will become advantage for Lahore’s T20s. I am sure,” he said. Jalal said that incentives for the public could have been effective.

“Had incentives been kept for the crowd, kept draws in tickets during first innings and second innings, which could be done then it could work. In such series the PCB marketing does not make any good effort to attract crowd which I think it should do this. This is a sort of deficiency as what we can do, we don’t do and we cannot achieve what is needed to be achieved,” Jalal said.

Meanwhile some fans were also seen coming from Interior Sindh to witness their favourite cricketers. Sajjad Ali, a student, had come all the way from Ghotki by spending a substantial amount.