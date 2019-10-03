Oman manage 4-4 draw against Pakistan squad

LAHORE: Oman hockey team, now touring Pakistan, held Pakistan Development Squad 4-4 in the second encounter of the four-match series here at the outer ground of the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Rashad Salim Hamed Al-Fazari emerged as leading player of the day from the visiting side as he hammered a hat-trick for his side while the remaining one goal came through Aliyas Sulaiman Mohammed Al-Noufali.

From the home side, Amjad Ali Khan contributed with a brace while Hammad Anjum and Rana Abdul Waheed scored one goal each. Oman entered the match with a better planning and strategy prepared by team coach former Pakistan Olympian Tahur Zaman. They started with an aggressive approach which helped them open their account in the 12th minute through a fabulous field goal of hat-trick boy Rashad.

In the very next minute, the local side made a good comeback and netted an impressive goal on a penalty corner by Amjad to level the score at 1-1.

The second quarter was identical to the first one as both the sides slammed in one goal apiece to finish it at 2-2. This time, one again Oman launched a series of attacks on Pak squad goals and succeeded in taking 2-1 lead through a field goal by Ilyas while Amjad drew the score at 2-2 when he once again converted a penalty cornor successfully. Pakistan changed their game plan in the third quarter as they started playing aggressively and managed to take 3-2 lead. The only goal of the quarter was scored by Hammad Anjum.

The final quarter was well-fought by both the sides but Oman team played comparatively better hockey and succeeded in finishing the match at 4-4 draw. Rashad first scored a field goal in the beginning of the last quarter to equalize the score at 3-3. The home side again took 4-3 lead when Abdul Waheed fired in a field goal. It was being expected that now the local side will emerge as winners but in the dying moments of the match, hero of Oman team Rashad scored a field goal to not only draw the score and match but also completed his well deserving hat-trick.

Secretary PHF, DG Sports Punjab discuss promotion of hockey: DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary PHF Asif Bajwa and Olympian Manzoor Junior witnessed match and exchanged views regarding promotion of hockey on this occasion.

Talking to Secretary PHF Asif Bawja, and Manzoor Junior, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the arrival of Oman hockey team is a good sign for the resumption of international hockey in Pakistan. “We are quite hopeful that more foreign teams will visit Pakistan in near future”.

“The visit of the Oman team is a golden opportunity for our young players to improve their hockey techniques as they will be gaining international experience by playing a foreign team”. Aulakh said Pakistan has been deprived of international hockey activities for the past several years due to security situation and now when the security has improved a lot situation is suitable for the visit of the foreign teams. Aulakh informed PHF Secretary that Sports Board Punjab has recently organised U-16 hockey coaching camp at Sargodha. “We have found several talented young hockey players out of that camp. These players will be further groomed for important hockey events”.