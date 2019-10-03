Djokovic storms into Japan Open quarters

TOKYO: Novak Djokovic stepped up a gear at the Japan Open on Wednesday, fending off a tough challenge from Japanese wild card Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The world number one said he had no problems with the injured shoulder which forced him out of the US Open as he looked to face French fifth-seed Lucas Pouille at the Ariake Colosseum, a venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Djokovic was cruising to a victory until late in the second set when the 35-year-old Japanese player put up a tenacious fight as the Serb began missing many of his first serves, reducing his 5-3 lead to 5-5. American Reilly Opelka squeezed past Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2). Australian qualifier John Millman defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Japanese qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama beat Radu Albot 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.Lloyd Harris of South Africa edged past Australian eighth-seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (8).